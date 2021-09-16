Ozark City Council votes for Police Chief Marlos Walker’s resignation

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Following allegations nearly two months ago of Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker’s “inappropriate and unprofessional conduct,” both the Ozark City Council and Walker have agreed to his confidential resignation.

The meeting, which was scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Wednesday, started instead at 5:45 p.m., while attorneys for both sides reached an agreement about due process.

When the council did start the meeting, the City of Ozark’s Attorney, Joe Adams, stated that Walker had requested his due process be discussed in the executive session, which was granted.

The council then left the room to hold the executive session in private.

Upon returning, the council president made this announcement.

“Upon mutual agreement, Chief Walker has tendered his resignation as chief of police for the City of Ozark, and both parties have agreed to move forward in separate directions,” Ozark City Council President, Brenda Simechak said. “The separation agreement is confidential, therefore nothing else will be disclosed.”

She then read aloud Walker’s letter of resignation, stating ” Dear, Ozark City Council. It is with a heavy heart that I submit my resignation effective immediately. I wish the men and women of the Ozark Police Department much success in the coming years, sincerely, Marlos Walker, Chief of Police.”

Then, the city council voted in favor of Walker’s resignation.

Upon being questioned further about the agreement reached with Walker, and the nature of his alleged inappropriate and unprofessional behavior, each question was met with the same response.

“I am not at liberty to say due to the confidentiality,” said Simechak. “I understand your point in asking the question but it is a confidential agreement. That is all I am at liberty to say.”