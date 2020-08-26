Pacelli alum’s art featured on cover of Vanity Fair

Baltimore artist Amy Sherald is back in the spotlight. 

The Columbus native who attended Saint Anne and Pacelli, is perhaps  best known for her portrait of former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Her latest work depicts Breonna Taylor, 26, an EMT in Louisville, Kentucky, who was killed on March 13, 2020 when police attempted to serve a no-knock warrant at her home. Autopsy reports show she was struck by 8 bullets. Her death along with George Floyd’s in Minneapolis, Minnesota sparked nationwide protests. The portrait is on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine.

In a tweet, artist Amy Sherald writes “Our humanity is bound up in HERS, for we can only be human together. “

