MACON (WRBL) – The Pacelli Vikings found themselves facing a familiar foe in the GIAA Playoffs, the Brookstone Cougars. The Vikings were undefeated against Brookstone throughout the regular season, and continued that trend into the playoffs. The Vikings win this matchup 59 – 46. Head Coach Corry Black spoke after the game, “Just glory to God, man. And just to see all these kids. I coach them hard. They practice harder and just to see the fruits of their labor come to fruition right here. Man, it’s all glory to God. And I’m excited for the kids to be able to have the opportunity to get to the Final Four. You don’t get to do that every day”. He couldn’t be more correct, as this is the first time in school history that a team has made it to the Final Four.

