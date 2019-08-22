Pageant winners make history in the fountain city

For the first time in the history of pageants here in Columbus, all of the titleholders are minority women.

The 2019 Miss Columbus State University, Miss Columbus Outstanding Teen, and Miss Southern Rivers are all black women who will be representing the fountain city.

The three ladies say they were excited to win but to be able to inspire other young minority girls with their platforms is a plus. Safiyyah Abdullah serves as Miss Columbus.



She says her advice to other girls is to not focus on winning, but being true to themselves.

“I would tell them to really be themselves and embrace their own form of beautiful. I’m new to this organization and it can be overwhelming when you see so many beautiful faces, but what’s important is the inside of the person and being beautiful on the inside and everybody has that,” Abdullah said.

Jessica Roberts serves as the 2020 Miss Columbus’ Outstanding Teen and Lyndsay Richardson serves as the 2020 Miss Southern Rivers.

The ladies say they plan to make an impact by informing residents about the services that are provided around town, encouraging young children to find their voice and how to use music as a tool to express themselves.