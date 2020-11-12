Pair of Red Devils Sign With Division I Schools

Over in Phenix City the Central Red Devils baseball team had their season derailed during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Even with that huge hurdle two Red Devils signed scholarships to play at the D1 level.



Tyler Hanes will play for the Mississippi State Bulldogs. State is a constant contender in the College World Series, they went to Omaha last season, and Hanes is ready to be part of that baseball tradition.

“It’s really awesome getting to watch the teams compete in Omaha every year. It’s the top 8 teams in the country and just to be in that mix it’s a team that goes there consitently it’s awesome,” said Hanes.



His teammate Will Cannon will stay a little closer to home and head to Georgia State. Cannon said that GSU provided the perfect pair academics and athletics. While the Panthers are in a rebuilding year Cannon is excited about taking on that challenge.

“I mean just being able to say that I committed to D1 just to get that off my chest it just means everything in the world. I mean adversity is my middle name. So I’m going to conquor that and I’m going to go up there and I’m going to do everything that I can and we’re going to make it to Omaha,” said Cannon.