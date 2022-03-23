CONCORD, N.H. (AP) – Pamela Smart has been denied a sentence reduction hearing more than 30 years after her sensational trial that inspired books and the Nicole Kidman movie “To Die For.”

Smart was a high school employee when she was accused and eventually convicted of recruiting her teenage lover to kill her husband in 1990.

Smart’s request for a hearing was denied Wednesday in a 5-0 vote by a New Hampshire state council.

It’s the third time the 54-year-old Smart has asked a council for a hearing.