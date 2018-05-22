Panama City active shooting suspect down; victim shot to death identified as Birmingham native

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – UPDATE 5:10 PM – The active shooter situation in Panama City, Fla has ended. The suspect, identified as Kevin Robert Holroyd, is dead, officials say.

Holroyd was found dead inside the barricaded apartment in Panama City after law enforcement used an armored vehicle to breach the second-floor residence Tuesday afternoon, following a gunfight with law enforcement that had deputies pinned down, according to Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford.

The Sheriff’s Office used armored vehicles to extract the people engaged in gunfire with the shooter before attempting to breach his room, according to Ford.

Ford said that the suspect seemed to have taken his own life after they breached the room, and that Holroyd had drenched the room in gasoline and was attempting to light a flare before taking his life.

A civilian that lived in the apartment complex was struck by a bullet after coming out of her apartment to check on the gasoline fumes, according to Ford. As she attempted to run from the suspect, she was hit in the shoulder by gunfire.

Holroyd is the suspect in the Tuesday morning homicide of a man found shot multiple times in the Santa Rosa Beach area in Walton County, Fla. The man who was shot has been identified as Clinton Street, 30, a native of Birmingham, Ala.

CBS 42 in Birmingham spoke with Street’s mother. She tells us he is a graduate of Oak Mountain High School and that he lived in Florida where he worked for Destiny Reality. She last saw him on Mother’s Day Weekend when she visited him in Florida.

UPDATE 4:00 PM – WMBB reports that the suspect is down. It’s not clear if he is dead. Police say the suspect doused the apartment with gasoline before they made entry. Police are having to proceed with their investigation with extreme caution because the gasoline has made it a dangerous scene.

UPDATE 3:50 PM – The victim shot to death earlier Tuesday in the Santa Rosa Beach area, allegedly by the suspected active shooter in Panama City, Fla., has been identified as 30-year-old Clinton Street, a native of Birmingham, Ala. by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

UPDATE 2:45 PM: The Bay County Sheriff’s Office says they have just breached the front door where the active shooting suspect is barricaded.

The spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says the Bay County Bomb Squad assisted in breaching the barricaded front door.

According to the spokesperson, deputies responded to reports of shots fired around 12:45 p.m. to the area of Briarwood Apartments at 23rd Street and Beck Avenue in Panama City. Deputies took fire and returned fire, the spokesperson said.

The suspect is believed to be connected to a homicide that happened earlier Tuesday in Walton County. The suspect has been identified by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office as 49-year-old Kevin Robert Hulroyd. The victim killed in Walton County has been identified by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office as 30-year-old Clinton Street, of Alabama.

1:45 UPDATE: Investigators confirm a death in Walton County is connected to the active shooter scene in Panama City.

Walton County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting death in the south end.

Officials said the victim’s body was found at about 10 a.m. in the area of White Heron Drive.

UPDATE 1:39: Another barrage of gunfire just exploded. The shots could be heard LIVE during our sister station WMBB’s coverage.

UPDATE 1:29: At least one person is wounded and several schools in the area are on lockdown.

According to City of Panama City Public Information Officer Caitlin Lawrence, there has been one civilian who received a minor injury and has been taken to a local hospital.

Bay District Schools has locked down St. Andrews School on Beck Avenue and Lucile Moore Elementary School on Michigan Avenue as a precaution. In addition, Covenant School on Frankfurt Avenue is also on lockdown. Click here for more information on schools in the area.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have responded to an active shooter situation at 23rd Street and Beck Avenue in Panama City at an apartment complex called Briarwood Apartments

Witnesses heard dozens of shots coming from the area around lunchtime.

Helicopters were circling the area, while SWAT officers swarm the area on the ground.

Our fellow Nexstar Media Group station WMBB in Panama City was live on the scene on Facebook:

At 1:24 p.m. the WMBB reporter observed lots of law enforcement leaving the scene.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has deputies at the scene in Bay County to help with the investigation.

Earlier in the day, Walton County deputies were investigating a suspicious death on White Heron Drive in the Santa Rosa Beach area, but it’s unclear if the two incidents are related.