Pandemic fuels Tupperware sales; profits quadruple

It was a popular staple among housewives in America between the 1950s and 60s: Tupperware parties. The company relied on social gatherings for sales. Ironically, it is the exact opposite, or social distancing that appears to fueling sales today.

Tupperware, based in Silver Spring, Maryland, says the coronavirus pandemic has people opening their cookbooks again and looking to the plastic food storage containers to store leftovers.

The company is recording profits after appearing to be on life support. Tupperware had posted  negative sales growth in five of the last six years, a trend that seemed to be accelerating this year. Then the pandemic hit. On Wednesday, Tupperware reported that its profit had more than quadrupled in the most recent quarter. 

