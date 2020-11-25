 

Pandemic Pie: Flying Saucer Pie Company still sees long lines ahead of Thanksgiving

News

by: Maggie Flecknoe

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON, Texas (NEXSTAR) – Even COVID couldn’t cancel one Thanksgiving tradition, long lines outside of Flying Saucer Pie Company.

It’s a normal sight to see people camped out along the shop on Crosstimbers, in Independence Heights. This year the line might be longer due to social distancing and people are asked to wear a mask. Expect to wait a little longer to get your hands on a coveted Flying Saucer Pie, the number of people allowed inside the store will be limited.

As far as the top selling pie? That would be Strawberry.

 Flying Saucer Pie Company is open Wednesday until 7 p.m. It’s closed on Thanksgiving.

For more, please visit: http://flyingsaucerpieshop.com/

