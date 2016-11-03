Panel recommends 2 Gardasil doses instead of 3 for preteens

LAGRANGE, Ga. – A government panel says preteens only need two doses of the HPV vaccine against cervical cancer, instead of three. The panel hopes this will result in more kids getting the shots.

Gardasil 9, the vaccine, is recommended for 11- and 12-year-old girls, and for women 13 through 26 years old who did not get any or all of the doses when they were younger. Health officials say the vaccines can also be given to girls beginning at age nine. It’s also recommended for boys in the same age group and up to 21 years of age for men who did not get vaccinated when they were younger.

Doctor Margaret Schaufler, a Gynecologist with West Georgia Physicians says the vaccine is so important.

“The Vaccine prevents cancer. Cervical cancer, the incidents have come down so much already in the last thirty years but there’s still so many deaths from it and so much disease.”

The Human Papillomavirus also causes oropharyngeal cancer, or cancers at the base of the tongue and tonsils, as well as anal cancer, penile cancer, and vaginal cancer.

Recent studies have shown two doses of the leading HPV vaccine – Gardasil 9 – are enough, and can be spaced a year apart.