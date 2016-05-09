Parachutes parade down on Pacelli for students’ reading achievement

COLUMBUS, Ga. – One local school is pushing kids to read with high-flying incentives. St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School’s emphasis on reading is paying off. During the 2015-2016 school year, students read more than 184 million words, or about 11,000 books.

The students were rewarded Monday with a parachute demonstration from the Silver Wings Team from Fort Benning. Parachuters paraded down on the football field in front of dozens of Kindergarteners through 8th graders. Media specialist Krsiten Schlies says the school is comprised of 20% military families and 5% retired military families. For students like Jack Hill, the parachute demonstration is just one reward for one of his favorite hobbies.

“I like to read because it takes me to a place where I can do whatever I want and be with the characters from the book,” the fourth grader said.

Students were also treated to snow cones and time outside the classroom to reward their reading achievements.

“If we can encourage our youngest students to read and to have a love of reading at an early age, that will carry them throughout their whole school career,” Schlies said.

Each student has a personal reading goal through Accelerated Reader. And even if the student didn’t reach their annual goal, teachers say the picnic day was all about celebrating everybody’s success.