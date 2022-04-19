GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia parents have been arrested and charged in the death of their newborn baby after the child died with toxic levels of alcohol in its system.

On April 14, 2022, Marquis Simon Colvin, 25, and Sydnei Moran Dunn, 24, were arrested by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the death of their four-week-old baby, according to a news release from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

In the release, posted to the Facebook page of the sheriff’s office, officials said on April 13, 2022, they were contacted by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta after the baby was brought to the hospital by its parents in an unresponsive state. Hospital officials told investigators with the sheriff’s office “the circumstances surrounding the child’s condition did not make sense and sounded as if they needed to be looked into by law enforcement.”

Detectives spoke to the parents about the child’s condition.

According to the sheriff’s office, initially Dunn, the baby’s mother, told detectives that on the previous day, she had consumed a large quantity of alcohol and must have passed it on to the baby while breastfeeding, causing the baby to have alcohol poisoning.

Dunn then indicated to detectives the baby’s father, Colvin, had put alcohol in the baby’s bottle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said Dunn told investigators when the baby become unresponsive after consuming the bottle, she and Colvin brought the child to the hospital.

On the evening of April 13, 2022, the sheriff’s office said a search warrant was executed by detectives at the family’s home, a basement apartment, located in the 050 block of Hillcrest Drive in Hiram. While searching the home, detectives found “evidence of the crime” along with a gun. Colvin, who is a convicted felon, is not allowed to be in close proximity or possess a firearm.

The sheriff’s office said the hospital notified detectives that the baby died on April 14, 2022 as a result of its condition.

Doctors further advised detectives that the four-week-old baby had a quantity of alcohol in its system that was well over four times the legal limit for an adult, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the sheriff’s office, as a result of the search warrant, combined with the interviews of Dunn and Colvin, both individuals were arrested.

They were charged with the following:

Sydnei Moran Dunn

Malice Murder (F)

Murder 2nd Degree (F)

Cruelty to Children 1st Degree (F)

Reckless Conduct (M)

Marquis Simon Colvin

Malice Murder (F)

Murder 2nd Degree (F)

Cruelty to Children 1st Degree (F)

Reckless Conduct (M)

Possession of a Firearm by a -Convicted Felon (F)

Parole Violation (F)

Both Colvin and Dunn are being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond.

The sheriff’s office said more charges are possibly pending in the case.

Anyone with any information should call the Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or submit a tip via the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.