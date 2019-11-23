Parents of “EJ” Bradford are now filing a second lawsuit after police killed him.

Birmingham, AL (WRBL) The Parents of 21 year old Emantic “EJ” Bradford has now decided to file a federal lawsuit on the anniversary of his death, after Attorneys have determined that the police officer who initially shot him failed to give verbal commands.

On November of 2018 Bradford was shot multiple times from behind, after Hoover Police mistook him for the active shooter that was in a Alabama Mall known as the River Chase Galleria.

Hoover Police responded to a Shooting call last thanksgiving at the Alabama mall on 2 active shooters one of the men initially claimed to be Bradford. Bradford had a gun on him at the time, but relatives say he was a “good guy” and was very well known to help others. A week later another African American male was arrested in Georgia for the shooting and injuring innocent bystanders. One 12 year old female suffered from a pelvic fracture as well as a gunshot wound, and a 18 year male who suffered from gun shot wounds to the torso.

Following the death of Bradford, his family immediately hired Civil rights Attorney Benjamin Crump. He then held a press conference saying that Bradford was trying to clear the scene when officers arrived, and that Bradford’s gun was not in his hands but attached to his pants. The family then insisted that the Hoover Police Department release body-cam footage.

Hoover Police Department turned all video and collective evidence to the Jefferson County Sheriffs Department, who then turned the investigation over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency who refused to release the footage.

It has been a year since the death of Bradford and the police officer that killed Bradford has still not been identified, and has returned back to work since the incident. His family says they will continue to fight for “EJ” until they receive justice.

” this lawsuit is meant to bring change so that other families won’t have to endure what I have gone through.” says April Pipkins, Bradford’s mother.

The Lawsuit which was just filed on Friday in a Federal Birmingham court, seeks unspecified damages, and attorney fees. Stating that the Hoover officer unlawfully killed Bradford, without giving him any verbal commands. The suit also states that Bradford “drew his lawfully possessed firearm and did what brave first responders and Good Samaritans do he moved toward the location of the shooting to try to protect people.”

Bradford had enlisted in the U.S Army in 2017 and completed basic training, but was administratively separated in August 2018 before completing advanced individual training. Bradford worked full-time and was a caretaker for his father.