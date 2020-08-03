Parents share concerns about returning their kids to school

News

by: Mikayla Newton

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 9, 2020, file photo, Sunnyside Elementary School fourth-grader Miriam Amacker does school work in her room at her family’s home in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Watkins Glenn, N.Y. (WETM) – In a conference call Saturday morning, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo discussed that whether or not parents send their children back to school is ultimately the parent’s decision.

With school’s reopening plans up in the air, many parents are planning on keeping their kids home to continue virtual learning.

Some school districts are releasing hybrid plans and others plan to go back to full in-person instruction.

One parent from the Watkins Glenn Central School District said that she plans on continuing to home-school her younger children for the rest of the school year.

“It’s a huge disruption to a child’s education. even just going from being in school to a hybrid or online learning that’s still a disruption to a child’s education, so my husband and I felt that this year we would just avoid all of that and home-school my youngest two children,” said Sara Gruver.

“For us, it’s not so much of fear of COVID, but just that the learning environment isn’t going to be able to have the kinds of things that I sent my children to school for and still keep them safe. The group projects, the socialization, the cooperative play, the sensory tables, that sort of thing is why we send our children to school,” said Gruver.

