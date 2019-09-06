Park Elementary receives wheelchair accessible swings for students

A new playground addition was celebrated this morning accommodating children in wheelchairs during recess.

Teachers and staff gathered at the school’s playground to celebrate two new wheelchair swings for the elementary students.

The swing dedication brought in a lot of smiles and laughter as students took turns swinging on the playground equipment. The Cascade Hills Church donated $7,400 through their LoveWorks campaign when members heard there was a need for the swing set.

News 3 spoke with one teacher and she says 5 former students came up with the brilliant idea.

“We said we will get pictures for the children and send it to their new school at Creekside since they were going up to 5th grade, but we’re happy they came back and they were able to see everything they helped accomplished for others,” said Amy Rexrode, 4th-grade teacher.

Rexrode says the project was a long time coming because it has been around 25 years since Park Elementary had wheelchair swings.