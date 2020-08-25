Parkland shooting survivors hit the road, target youth vote

News
Posted: / Updated:

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) – A group of Parkland school shooting survivors are hitting the road to help register young voters across the country before the November election seeking to bring about their vision for gun reform.

The student group March For Our Lives was founded by David Hogg, Emma Gonzalez, Jaclyn Corin and several other students after the 2018 Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead.

Starting Monday, members from the organization will visit nine states including Arizona, Colorado, Michigan, Texas and Georgia, creating on-the-ground art exhibitions that will parallel digital rallies all aimed at capturing the elusive, hard to engage youth vote.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

84° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 84° 73°

Tuesday

91° / 74°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 50% 91° 74°

Wednesday

93° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 93° 75°

Thursday

93° / 75°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 93° 75°

Friday

91° / 75°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 91° 75°

Saturday

90° / 75°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 90° 75°

Sunday

88° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 88° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

74°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

74°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

74°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

76°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

78°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

80°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

83°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°

89°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

88°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

87°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

86°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
86°

84°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

79°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories