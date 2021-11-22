Party officials talk Biden Infrastructure Bill impacts on Columbus

US President Joe Biden, with Vice President Kamala Harris (L), speaks about the Child Tax Credit relief payments that are part of the American Rescue Plan during an event in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, July 15, 2021. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – President Joe Biden signed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill on Nov. 15. Of the $1.2 trillion Georgians will see $12.34 billion.

The infrastructure bill plans to create thousands of jobs, stimulate the economy, and revitalize roads, bridges, and highways. Here in Columbus, it has not yet been determined exactly where all the funds will be allocated.

As part of the infrastructure plan, Columbus will receive $27 million for transportation purposes.

Here in Columbus, City Councilwomen Toyia Tucker says, “this means opportunity, this is exactly what we talked about as far as the community … this infrastructure bill and the money that is going to flow through our city, is going to be extremely helpful to not only businesses, not only workers, but families as well.”

The infrastructure plan is being billed as bipartisan, but only 13 Republicans in the House voted with Democrats to approve the bill. 6 House Democrats voted against the bill. Local conservatives say it doesn’t represent their interests.

“It’s not good for the overall country, it’s just good for the democrats who want to tell you that it’s bipartisan, that’s the first thing that’s not true,” says Alton Russell with the Columbus Republican Party.

With the SPLOST that passed in Columbus on November 2nd combined with the infrastructure bill, residents can hope to see a lot of improvements.

“We will have to look at what’s allocated to SPLOST, then we will have to look at the list of other priorities of what needs to be taken care of… eventually we will see the civic center upgrades, its roads. In particular with these SPLOST dollars, we start accumulating funds from the tax, NorthStar Drive, Floyd Road, Forest Road, just different roads you will start seeing the different projects coming out,” said Tucker.

Local officials say we can expect to see more specifics about where the money will be allocated and disbursed across Columbus in the coming months.

Senator Osoff will be speaking on the bill’s impact on local infrastructure at the METRA Transit Center in Columbus, on Nov. 23.