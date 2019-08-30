Pasaquan announces new film series at the world-renown outsider art environment

Annie Moye, Chair of the Pasaquan Preservation Society, invited her Facebook friends to vote: “Friends, please contribute to our democratic, creative approach to naming our new film series. Even if you don’t care about St. EOM, Pasaquan, or movies in general, please just pick the most attractive title. It’s free to voice your opinion!”

Pasaquan, the outdoor art environment in Buena Vista, Ga. built by visionary artist Eddie Owens Martin, has hosted many events since reopening in October 2016, including a music festival and an opera.

On Sept. 28 the Pasaquan Preservation Society will add a film series to the art environment’s calendar.

Moye said she was excited to have friends name the event. Creative suggestions included Cinemaquan, Cinema Pasadiso, and Eddie’s Outdoor Movies. Voting soon spread across social media, and after two rounds of voting, the Pasaquan Preservation Society announced the winner: Pasavision.

The first installment of Pasavision will start at 7 p.m. with a showing of “A Man Named Pearl,” the inspiring story of self-taught topiary artist Pearl Fryar, whose unlikely journey to national prominence began with a bigoted remark.

Moye said the films in the series will always be art related. But the Pasaquan Preservation Society will approach the series’ future with the same democratic impulse behind its naming. Future film selections will be made with audience input.

Charles Fowler, superintendent of Pasaquan, said the goal is to engage more people at the unique site.

“We want it to be a laid back, come out, bring a friend kind of event,” Fowler said. Both Moye and Fowler encourage people to bring lawn chairs, drinks, a picnic, blankets and pillows. They emphasize the event’s goal is to engage the community with a comfortable, accessible occasion for people to come together and enjoy a movie in a cool place. Other than a suggested donation of $10, the film series will be free to the public.

Located near Buena Vista, Ga., Pasaquan is a world-renowned visionary art site created by the late Eddie Owens Martin between the mid-1950s and his death in 1986. Pasaquan reopened in October 2016 following significant renovations, a tripartite project of Columbus State University, the Pasaquan Preservation Society and the Kohler Foundation. Pasaquan is owned by CSU and open to visitors every Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except in July and December.

For more information and updates on all things Pasaquan, follow the Friends of Pasaquan on Facebook.