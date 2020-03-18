Pastor of St. Anne Catholic Church fills church with faces amid coronavirus

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) As the coronavirus sweeps across the world emptying some churches, one local pastor came up with an idea to fill his congregation with faces.

Inside of the St. Anne Catholic Church, you can find more than 100 photos of students and parishioners taped to the pews. The project started yesterday and is growing with more photos.

News 3 spoke with the pastor who says Sunday’s Mass was heartbreaking to see with all of the empty seats. He wanted to let church members know that he is thinking of them.

“We believe in prayer, and we know that we are loved by God no matter what and so no coronavirus, no challenge that we could ever face can separate us from the love of Christ,” says Robert Schlageter, Pastor of St. Anne Catholic Church.

Schlageter says he hopes to have every pew filled in time for Sunday’s Mass. Parishioners can email their photos to the church.