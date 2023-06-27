COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Muscogee County School Board Elect, Pat Frey, is scheduled to be sworn in at 11 a.m. on July 8th and hopes to be an inspiration for all children in the neighborhood.

The swearing-in is open to the entire community as it kicks off Frey’s ‘Community Thank You Celebration’. It will be held at Asbury United Methodist Church in Oakland Park.

Frey tells WRBL,

“I want kids in the neighborhood to see it’s possible in 31903. Your zip code does not determine your destiny or future. Each of us has the ability to be the change we want to see in the world.” Pat Frey – MCSD Board Elect, District 7

Frey will fill the District 7 seat previously vacated by Cathy Williams, who was elected to the Georgia Department of Transportation Board back in February.