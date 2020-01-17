Patrick Mahomes auctions off Lubbock Firefighter helmet for families of first responders

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Red Raider Patrick Mahomes partnered with McGavock Nissan to list an authentic, autographed Lubbock Fire Rescue helmet for auction.

McGavock Nissan announced that all the proceeds raised will go to the families of the two fallen first responders and the firefighter still recovering.

CLICK HERE for continuing coverage of #LubbockStrong

The eBay listing said Mahomes and McGavock Nissan decided to partner to autograph the helmet and auction it after the tragic event that left two Lubbock first responders dead and one seriously injured.

Bidding began Thursday and started at $500.

Click here to see the official listing.