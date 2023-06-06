COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —With temperatures rising this week, PAWS Humane Society wants to educate us on keeping our animals cool this summer.

According to the Redcross many pets who are affected by heat stroke were left in unshaded yards, a poorly ventilated space, or a parked car with the windows cracked. Unacclimated pets may play in the heat too hard, or for too long, and their bodies are unable to dissipate the rapid increase in body temperature.

Dogs’ resting body temperature is already higher than that of humans, and their primary means of shedding body heat is through panting. Signs your dog is having a heatstroke include heavy panting, heavy salivation, incontinence, vomiting, diarrhea, urinating blood, difficulty breathing, collapse, seizures, and loss of consciousness.

Executive Director of Paws Humane Courtney Pierce shared with us some tips on how to keep your Dogs cool this summer.

“Dogs are subject to heatstroke, just like people are. So, we really are adamant about keeping them, you know, in a temperature-controlled environment, hydrated access to shade. Again, it can result in death.”

If your animal does experience heatstroke, try to cool the pet down, by spraying them with cool, using a fan to blow cool air on them.