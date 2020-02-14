PAWS Humane Society hosting free adoption for all animals on February 15

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – If you’re looking for a new fur baby, this weekend is a great time to adopt!

Animals at Paws Humane Society will be free to adopt on Saturday, February 15th for their “Give Love Adoption Special”.

The event begins at 10 a.m. at 4900 Milgen Road Columbus, GA 31907



“Paws Humane Society wants to show the community that we are not only here for the pets but the people as well! We are striving to make Columbus a No-Kill community and thanks to a generous donor who is sponsoring adoption fees, we are able to provide free adoptions this weekend only,” according to a press release.