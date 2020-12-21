Paws Humane waives adoption fees to help pets find Homes for the Holidays

The year 2020 has not been favorable for non-profits such as animal shelters around the world. As the clock ticks towards the year’s end, Paws Humane Society is seeking critical donations and waiving adoption fees. Tricia Montgomery, CEO of Paws Humane, sums up what a year it’s been for the shelter.

“What a year…I am not even sure where to begin with the year 2020. However, I know now, more than ever, our work at Paws has never been more relevant than in this challenging year. We are proud to continue our work giving pets and their people the second chance they deserve, and that’s only because of amazing and compassionate donors like you who believe in our mission and Founder’s vision. Our hearts are so much bigger than our budget, so I am reaching out once again to remind you that your donation helps us to continue our life-saving work and of what YOU have made possible,” said Tricia Montgomery, Paws Humane Society CEO.

The Home for the Holidays adoption special runs from December 21-23. Paws Humane Society is located at 4900 Milgen Road in Columbus, Georgia. The hours of operation are from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

While completed adoptions are fee-waived, donations are encouraged. You can view available adoptable animals here or by visiting www.pawshumane.org/adopt.

Masks are required and all adopters must have an approved application.