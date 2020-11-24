Paws to waive adoption fees on Black Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – If your looking to bring home a new furry member of the family, you’re in luck. Paws Humane Society is hosting an adoption event over Black Friday weekend.

On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Paws will waive adoption fees for all animals on site with approved applications. “Our facility is at capacity and we are excited at the chance to clear our shelter and find loving forever homes for our deserving shelter animals,” said Courtney Pierce, Director of Adoptions and Admissions.

While the adoption fees are waived, donations are always welcome. “While 2020 has been a challenging year for Paws Humane and all nonprofits because of Covid-19, saving the lives of animals in the Chattahoochee Valley has not and will not ever stop,” said Pierce.

Due to COVID-19, only 10-20 visitors will be allowed inside the Adoption Center at any given time. Masks will be required for everyone attending the adoption event. In order to practice social distancing and reduce wait times, representatives ask that only immediate family members come to Paws to pick out pets.

Paws Humane Society is located at 4900 Milgen Road.

The event will run Friday- Sunday with extended hours of operation:

Friday, November 27 th 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, November 28 th 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, November 29th 12-5 p.m.

Click here to follow the Facebook event or visit www.pawshumane.org/adopt to view all available animals.