COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle on JR Allen Parkway at 85 west (Manchester Expressway).

According to the Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley, the victim died at the hospital due to blunt force trauma to the head.

The identity of the victim has not been released because family has not been notified yet.

