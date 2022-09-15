Danger on the road. Blue flasher on the police car at night.

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WRBL) – A Union Springs man is dead after he was hit during a drag race and later died from his injuries. Investigators are searching for the vehicles and drivers involved in the deadly pedestrian crash.

The incident happened Monday night, Sept. 5. Darrious D. Williams, 21, was struck and critically injured when two vehicles were drag racing. Williams was transported to Baptist Medical Center South for treatment. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Williams succumbed to his injuries.

The crash occurred on Bullock County 7 near Bullock County 176 (High Log Road), approximately eight miles west of Union Springs, in Bullock County.

The vehicle involved in the crash, along with the driver, is currently unknown. If anyone has information concerning the crash, please contact ALEA Troopers at 334-676-7250. when two vehicles were drag racing. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.