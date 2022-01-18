Pedestrian hit, killed on New Franklin Road in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed Monday night in LaGrange.

According to officials with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was killed on Jan. 17, 2022, after being hit by a vehicle on New Franklin Road. The call about the incident came in at 10:23 p.m.

Troup County Coroner Erin Hackley has identified the victim as Malia Teague Stillwell, of Birmingham, Ala. According to Hackley, Stillwell, 25, is believed to have been in LaGrange visiting friends.

Stillwell was pronounced dead at the scene, in the 1200 block on New Franklin Road, according to Hackley.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Troup County Sheriff’s Office at 706-883-1616.

