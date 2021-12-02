Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Victory Drive

UPDATE 12/02/21 8:46 p.m. – Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the victim as 48-year-old Robert Porter II. Porter was transported from the scene to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where he was pronounced dead at 6:41 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian Thursday evening on Victory Drive.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Victory Drive and Marathon Drive. The northbound lanes of Victory Drive have been blocked off beginning at Shelby Street.

The identity of the pedestrian killed in the crash has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Columbus Police Department.