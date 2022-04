COLUMBUS, Ga .(WRBL) – Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms a pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on 51st St. and Veterans Parkway.

19-year-old Vicente Perez was pronounced dead on the scene at 3:07 a.m. on Sunday.

Bryan confirms Perez suffered multiple blunt force trauma.

Stick with News 3 as we work to gather more details.