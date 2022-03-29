PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An investigation into a Pensacola woman started last month found she abused at least five children, including burning them with a lighter, Pensacola Police said.

Letonya Renee Finney-Rosado, 42, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated child abuse.

A Pensacola Police Department arrest report says in February, Finney-Rosado became angry with a child. Police say she lit a lighter, let it get hot, and then pressed it into a child’s cheek.

Witnesses said Finney-Rosado would often threaten to burn the child or other children if they “acted up,” according to the report.

Finney-Rosado never checked on the child after they started crying, police said.

After investigating this incident further, police said they found Finney-Rosado had abused at least five children.

“Dirt and grime”

Police said the children were found in filthy conditions with little to no food in their house. The home’s address is redacted in the report, as well as Finney-Rosado’s relationship with the children.

The report says several of the children were “wearing soiled underwear, with feces on the underwear, and their clothes were covered in dirt and (grime).”

Police said dirt was embedded underneath their toenails, and two of the children’s teeth were decaying.

“All children had several scars on their body consistent with being whipped with a switch,” the report said. “The scars are now a permanent disfigurement for each child. Three of the children had scars consistent with burn marks … When the children (were) asked (individually), their statements were consistent with (Finney-Rosado) burning them with a lighter and whipping them with a belt and broom. (Finney-Rosado) failed to provide proper clothing, medical services, and hygiene to the children.”

Arrested

Finney-Rosado was charged with multiple counts of aggravated child abuse and child abuse without bodily harm. She booked into the Escambia County jail Monday morning.

She remains in jail on a $300,000 bond.