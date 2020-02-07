Perdue, Loeffler push Fort Benning as home of new Army Corps Headquarters

FORT BENNING, GA (WRBL) – Two U.S. Senators from Georgia are pushing for Fort Benning to be the home of the new Army Corps Headquarters.

U.S. Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler sent a letter to Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy highlighting Fort Benning as one of the best candidates for the new headquarters.

In the letter, Perdue and Loeffler said Fort Benning is ideal in its ability to fulfill the requirements needed for the new headquarters due to its unmatched training, support, and command facilities. Additionally, Perdue and Loeffler said Fort Benning is the top candidate because of its ability to quickly activate the new headquarters.

“We commend your decision to realign forces under a new corps headquarters in support of the National Defense Strategy and strongly recommend that you consider Fort Benning for its basing. Fort Benning is a crown jewel of the Army uniquely qualified to host the new corps headquarters,” wrote the senators in the letter to McCarthy.

“Fort Benning stands ready to meet all facility, deployment support infrastructure, and community support requirements needed for an October 2020 activation. As the home to the Army’s Maneuver Center of Excellence, Fort Benning provides unmatched training, support, and command facilities. It includes 26 million square feet of facilities and 102,000 acres of maneuver training areas capable of supporting all manner of maneuver operations, tactics, and training,” continued the senators.

The Army recently announced Fort Benning as one of three finalists to host the new headquarters, which is needed to fulfill requirements of the National Defense Strategy.