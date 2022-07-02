COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Summer time pattern remaining consistent with afternoon pop up thunderstorms in the forecast for this weekend as high temperatures remain close to average as we begin July.

Expect scattered afternoon thunderstorms through the remainder of the Fourth of July holiday weekend with temperatures in the low 90s as we stay in the tropical weather pattern across the southeast.

Tropics are becoming slightly active, Tropical Storm Bonnie survived the trip over Nicaragua and expected to become a hurricane by next week in the east Pacific. More locally, Tropical Storm Colin formed last night over South Carolina and will continue to skirt the Carolina coastline through the weekend before the storms weakens.

Next week will remain largely unchanged with the forecast. You might notice a slight decrease in rainfall coverage with isolated showers and storms as temperatures remain in the low 90s.