AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A person has died after being struck by a train in Auburn.

The incident happened late Sunday afternoon. The individual possibly fell asleep on the tracks and was hit. The investigation is ongoing.

Railroad crossings are blocked between N. Dean Road and N Donahue as Auburn police are on the scene. The recommended detour is Shug Jordan and East University Drive.

Avoid the area and the crossings. I’ll update as I can.

Please keep the family and first responders in your prayers.