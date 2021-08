AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A person has died in a shooting at The Beacon apartment complex in Auburn off S College Street, according to investigators.

The shooting happened Thursday night. Auburn police tell News 3 there is no threat to the community and all individuals present at the time of the shooting have been identified.

Investigators are in the process of speaking with those involved and will release new information as they can.

News 3 will update with more details as they become available.