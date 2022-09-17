OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – One person has died in a Saturday night shooting in Opelika.

At approximately 8:10 p.m., Opelika Dispatch received calls of an assault with injuries in the area of Auburn Street and Fruitland Ave. Upon arrival, Officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The suspect(s) fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. There is no immediate threat in the area.

The crime scene is roped off with police tape and a white tent is out as investigators remain on the scene Saturday night.

If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspect(s), please contact the Opelika Police at (334) 705-5220 or Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.