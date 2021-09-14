Person of interest identified in Americus death investigation

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department, with assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a local woman.

On Sept. 14, 2021, at approximately 10:09 a.m., officers of the Americus Police Department, along with first responders from Americus Fire Rescue and Gold Star EMS responded to a motel in the 1100 Block of North Martin Luther King Boulevard in Americus to a report of an unresponsive person.

According to police, the victim, Nicole Ileia Keys, 38, was transported to Phoebe Sumter Regional Medical Center, where she later passed away. Officials say Keys’ cause of death is pending, following examination by the GBI Crime Lab.

Police say a person of interest in Keys death was identified fleeing the scene and was arrested following a short pursuit by officers of the Americus Police Department. He is identified as Carlos Santana Washington, age 38 of Americus.

Washington was arrested on outstanding warrants and is also being charged with attempting to elude a police officer and numerous traffic charges. Police say additional charges may be made pending a determination of cause of death.