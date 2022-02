COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting on Farr Road.

The shooting happened at the Chevron on Farr Road near Old Cusseta Road. Police were called to the scene just after 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The individual’s condition is not available at this time.

Everyone should avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL on-air and online for new details as they become available.