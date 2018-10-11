Personal trainer program for cancer survivors renewed for 2019

A 16-week program that provides personal trainers for cancer fighters and survivors is being hailed as such a success, organizers are making it available for a second year.

In January, fitness trainers were invited to take the specialized training, at their own cost, to be able to work with cancer survivors who may have some weaknesses due to treatment or surgeries.

The program, the first in this region, is a collaboration between the West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition and the YMCA and will expand in 2019 because of the success in 2018.

“Because we will be collaborating with another gym as well and we’ll also be expanding in the LaGrange area so there are limited spots, but we are expanding,” said Cheryl Johnson, President & CEO of WCGCC.

“We’re really happy, we’re really pleased with the results so happy so that we’re going to do the program again,” said Scott Balkcum, YMCA Branch Manager.

Beverly Davis, a cancer survivor, worked with a personal trainer.

“I was unable to lift one of my arms, my left arm. She worked with me and now I can raise my left arm,” said Davis.

Fitness trainer Nicole Adderley took the class back in January. She was able to work with several cancer survivors.

“If you have cancer, no matter if it’s metastasized in your body or if it’s just a little nodule and you’re ok, the program helps you to realize that nothing is impossible. You can work out, you can train, you can eat properly, you learn to eat properly. You learn what you can and cannot do, what’s best for your body,” said Adderley.

Family members of the cancer warriors get a membership to the YMCA.

If you’re a cancer survivor or warrior and you’re interested in being paired with a personal trainer for the next session, you can contact the West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition at 706-660-9516, ext 203.