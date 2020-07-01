Pet adoption fees reduced for Fourth of July

The Fourth of July holiday is considered one of the most stressful for pets as the fear of fireworks can cause them to bolt. As these pets run away, they often find themselves at local shelters, adding to the strain, as many of the shelters are already full.

“More pets run away on the 4th of July than any other day of the year,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “The increase in shelter intake puts pressure on our partners, who are already working with limited staff and funding due to COVID-19. The best way for us to support them is to help their pets find loving homes.”

Shelters are also dealing with smaller staffs and limited funding due to COVID-19.

In anticipation of the holiday, BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring adoption fees for cats and dogs on July 10-12 at 160 shelters across 32 states including two in our area: Animal Ark Rescue and PAWS Humane in Columbus. Thanks to BISSELL Pet Foundation, adoption fees have been reduced to $25.

Participating shelters will work with interested adopters to schedule meet and greet appointments following local COVID-19 guidelines.

If you’re unable to adopt, you can click the following link to support BISSELL Pet Foundation’s work at www.bissellpetfoundation.org/donate.