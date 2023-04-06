OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is launching a Pet Supply Drive in Opelika from April 10 to 14.

According to the LCSO, their telecommunications officers chose this cause to help the community. This is in honor of National Public Telecommunicators Week.

LCSO advised community members to drop off their donations of new pet supplies and they will deliver the donated items to local shelters the following week.

Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST at LCSO’s office 1900 Frederick Road, Opelika.