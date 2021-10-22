Peter Scolari, co-star of ‘Bosom Buddies’, ‘Girls’ dead at 66

(WGHP) — An actor has passed away from an extended cancer battle.

TMZ reports that Peter Scolari, 66, who starred alongside Tom Hanks in the sitcom “Bosom Buddies”, has died. He was diagnosed with cancer 2 years ago but kept the diagnoses private.

Scolari was put on the map, along with Hanks, in 1980 with the ABC sitcom “Bosom Buddies”, a show about two bachelors pretending to be women so they can be roommates. He went on to co-star on “Newhart”. Recently, he played Lena Dunham’s father on HBO’s “Girls”, a role for which he won an Emmy.

Scolari also had roles in “Murphy Brown,” “The West Wing,” “ER,” and “Ally McBeal” and found success in several Broadway plays. He’s survived by his wife and four children.