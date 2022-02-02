Petitioners aim to rename Savannah’s Calhoun Square: ‘He was a white supremacist’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s a beautiful, quiet square in Savannah named for John C. Calhoun, the seventh vice president of the United States. The problem, according to the Grassroots Reparations Campaign, is that Calhoun was a well-known defender of slavery.

“He was a white supremacist and clearly outlined and stated very eloquently that he believed that White people were superior,” said Marc Henley, a member of the organization.

“In 1851, when this square was set up, it was a year after Calhoun died,” Henley said. “I believe one can understand how it is that the city leadership decided, ‘Yeah, we’re going to name a square after him,’ but we’re not in the 1850s anymore — we are far beyond that.”

The organization has had to gather names of residents who live near the square to pursue a plan to try to change the name following the procedure that the city would use to change the name of a street. Henley said they recently submitted petitions and met with the assistant city manager.

He said they’re not trying to change history, just trying to be more honest about it.

“I think we need to recognize who Calhoun was, but we don’t need to honor him in this way,” said Henley

The Grassroots Reparations Campaign is pushing for the square to be renamed for Susie King Taylor, who was born a slave in 1848 but went on to become a local and national figure as a teacher and trailblazer.

“Having the square named for someone who was a Savannahian, who represented health and education, to me, that seems to be a much more positive step,” said Henley.

There is also a petition drive to keep the name Calhoun Square just as it is. Those petitioners say Calhoun, who was from South Carolina, was indeed a slave owner as were many in that time period, but that “the square was not named for him for that reason but to honor his many contributions to this young nation as they appeared at that specific time period.”

Those petitioners say changing the name “would remove the opportunity to educate residents and visitors about the culture of the time and that it is counterproductive to try and sweep history under the rug.”

Henley, however, believes the tide is already changing.

“In Charleston, they’ve already taken down a statue dedicated to Calhoun,” he said.

Henley stands by the effort to rename the square, saying he believes the city would be better for it.

“History is a living thing,” said Henley. “It’s our view of what’s gotten us here to this point and it changes we learn more.”