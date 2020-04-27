Phased approach: Alabama’s Governor expected to detail economic re-opening Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is expected to address reopening Alabama’s economy when she speaks to Alabamians Tuesday morning. The state’s stay-at-home order is set to expire at 5 pm Thursday, April 30. Governor Ivey’s news conference is slated for 11 am Tuesday. News 3 will be carrying it via live stream and sharing details on-air during WRBL Midday.

News 3 spoke with east Alabama lawmakers who indicate the Governor will announce a phased approach for opening businesses. The goal is balancing the economic and health care needs of Alabamians during the pandemic.

Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth and the Small Business Emergency Task Force provided recommendations to the Governor last week.

“Reopening Alabama’s economy and getting business back to work will not be like flipping a light switch, but it will more likely be accomplished in stages once the COVID-19 pandemic begins to ease,” shared Ainsworth.

Local Auburn Representative Joe Lovvorn serves on the task force.

“Our office has focused on providing information to constituents about state and federal programs available during the pandemic. I feel we have a safe and responsible roadmap to reopen our economy. Our small businesses are continuing to suffer, and my hope is we can begin to reopen some of our businesses ASAP,” shared Lovvorn.

State Sen. Tom Whatley of Auburn has echoed the need to reopen.

“The Governor is making a statement tomorrow, and I have encouraged her to open the state for business in her statement and that if she was concerned to look at the guidelines laid out to her for reopening provided by the Committee,” said Whatley.

Alabama’s stay at home order began at 5:00 pm on April 4 and continues through 5:00 pm on Thursday, April 30. The Governor could extend the order if she chooses.

Since March 14, close to 350,000 Alabamians applied for unemployment. Locally, both Auburn and Opelika leaders are awaiting Governor Ivey’s direction.

“We are all eager to get businesses back up and running. This pandemic has had a huge impact on the economy for sure. The health and safety of our employees and citizens are most important as we reopen the economy,” shared Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller.

Auburn city Spokesperson David Dorton tells News 3 said the city is waiting on the sate the outline the details.

“The closure orders and distancing guidelines come from the state, and we are following their lead. Until Governor Ivey announces what things will look like moving into May, our best advice is everyone to keep doing what they’re doing under the current order,” shared Dorton.

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Commerce groups in east Alabama are preparing to help local businesses if and when the reopen is allowed.

“We definitely want our small businesses to be able to get back on their feet. Obviously, each business will make its own decision on how ‘normal’ they will be, and we support those that will do what they need for their individual situations. We will be supporting all recommendations made for the reopen: masks, six-foot distancing, capacity reduction based on store size, and any other practices that keep our community safe. No matter what – we strongly encourage our community members to continue to support all our small businesses.” shared Opelika Chamber President, Pam Powers-Smith

Auburn Chamber President Lolly Steiner says her group stands ready to provide support, resources, and leadership to our members as the business community begins the long road to the economic recovery of Auburn.

“The Staff and Board of the Auburn Chamber look forward to hearing the update from Governor Ivey tomorrow morning. We encourage our members and all of Auburn to tune in to hear first hand the plans to reopen our state tomorrow. Now, more than ever, I believe in our organization’s mission, which is to provide resources and leadership to create a thriving business environment,” shared Steiner.

Again, Governor Ivey will speak to the state Tuesday morning. If and when she does announce re-openings, the guidelines will be specific and detailed. News 3 will share all the information as soon as the Governor’s office releases it.