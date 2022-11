PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Phenix City girl has been located safe after a two-day search involving local, state, and federal agencies.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor says 11-year-old Juana Gomez is alive and well. She was located late Friday afternoon after she was reported missing Wednesday morning. Additional information may be released at a later time.

Law enforcement agencies are grateful for the public’s assistance.