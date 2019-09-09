Phenix City and Columbus residents enjoy the first annual Pop-Up Market

Hundreds of people this afternoon had a fun-filled day shopping for neat treasures at this years Pop Up Market.

Columbus iHeartMedia and other sponsors organized the largest shopping experience Chattahoochee Valley customers have ever seen.

Good food, and a live band, were among the many highlights to the event.

Businesses in Phenix City and Columbus were this year’s vendors, along with individuals who were looking to clear out items in their homes.

Organizers say this is the first year the Pop Up Market has been held. With some much positive feedback, it will become an annual event.

“We wanted to do something big, we wanted to make an impression on the community so say “IHeartMedia is here for you and so we came up with the pop up market,” Shan Alexander, iHeartMedia Account Executive.

“Our biggest thing is letting everyone in the community know we wanted an opportunity to put your business, your brand and your hustle in front of thousands of people and that’s what we did,” iHeartMediaMedia Promotions Director.

Hamilton says the Pop Up Market was a success, having over 260 vendors.