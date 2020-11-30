 

 

Phenix City assistant city manager dies after contracting COVID-19 virus

For the second time this year, Phenix City has lost a key government employee to the COVID-19 virus.

Assistant City Manger Stephen Smith died in a Columbus hospital Friday night, Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe confirmed to News 3 Sunday night.

Smith, 70, was also in charge of the city’s Utility Department. Assistant Police Chief Gail Green, 56, died in June after battling the virus.

Smith had been working for the city for about two decades. He had previously served as the Chief Financial Officer. He had also served as stint as interim city manager.

“Steve was a such a genuine person,” Lowe said. “He was a such a team player and he never cared about who got the credit. He just did his job.”

