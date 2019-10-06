Phenix City boy shot Friday, dies from injuries

The Phenix City boy who was shot on Friday has died from his injuries.

According to Phenix City coroner Arthur Sunbry Jr., 12-year-old John Jones passed away at 7:17 Sunday morning.

Phenix City police say a shooting was reported on Friday around 5 p.m. in the 4500 block of Tupelo Drive, Phenix City, Alabama.

Units responded to the scene and discovered that a male juvenile had been shot. The juvenile was transported to Piedmont Regional Hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound to the head. He was then prepped and flown to the Children’s Hospital in Atlanta for further treatment.

This incident involved another juvenile.

