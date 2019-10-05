Phenix City boy shot in head, investigation ongoing

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City Police are investigating the late Friday afternoon shooting of a male juvenile in the head.

The juvenile is in critical but stable condition, his exact age is not being released at this time.

“On 10/04/19 at about 1700 hrs. A shooting was reported at 4503 Tupelo Drive, Phenix City, Alabama. Units responded to the scene and discovered that a male juvenile had been shot. The juvenile was transported to Piedmont Regional Hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound to the head,” said Captain Darryl Williams.

Williams says the juvenile will be prepped and flown to the Children’s Hospital in Atlanta for further treatment.

Investigators say the incident involves a juvenile and no other information will be released at this time on the active investigation.