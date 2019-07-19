Phenix City brings back plastic recycling

Phenix City announced during their last city council meeting that they will be accepting plastic at their recycling centers.

For the last six months there has been a seal placed on the compartment of the recycling bins at the recycling centers leaving residents with no other choice but to throw their recycling in their household garbage bins.

Assistant city manager says their previous vendor “All American Recycling,” could not find anyone to purchase the plastic from them therefore they would no longer be accepting it. Smith says the city will now be working with Pratt Industries.

“Somebody is having to go in by hand and separate all the different types of plastic bundles and then they have to transport it. It’s more expensive to do that than it is to make plastic out of the raw material or what it’s normally made out of. It’s very difficult to recycle and it’s hard to find someone that will take plastic anymore,” Smith said.

Smith says Pratt Industries will be accepting everything except glass.